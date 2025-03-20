Score Big with Domino’s 50% Off Pizza Deal

March 17, 2025 – Domino’s Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ), the largest pizza company in the world, is giving customers more of what they want – delicious pizza at a great price. From March 17-23, all menu-priced pizzas ordered online are 50% off.

Domino’s offers six types of crust – Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, Crunchy Thin, gluten free, New York Style and Parmesan Stuffed Crust – as well as an assortment of Specialty Pizzas, including ExtravaganZZa, MeatZZa, Pacific Veggie and more. Customers can take advantage of the 50% off deal when they order through www.dominos.com or Domino’s mobile app.

Source: Domino’s

