Everything New Coming to Disney Plus April 2025

Disney+ April 2025 Release Schedule
Tuesday, April 1
- Lost Treasures of Rome (Season 2, 6 episodes)
- National Parks: USA (Season 1, 5 episodes)
- RoboGobo (Season 1, 24 episodes)
- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (Episode 7) – Premieres at 6pm PT
Thursday, April 3
- Oklahoma City Bombing: One Day in America (Season 1, 3 episodes)
Friday, April 4
- Kindergarten: The Musical (Season 1, 5 episodes)
Monday, April 7
- David Blaine Do Not Attempt (Two New Episodes)
- Not Just a Goof (Premiere) – Documentary about “A Goofy Movie”
Tuesday, April 8
- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (Penultimate Episode) – Premieres at 6pm PT
Wednesday, April 9
- Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 4 episodes)
Friday, April 11
- The Abyss (4K)
- Pets (Premiere) – Documentary exploring relationships between animals and their people
Saturday, April 12
- Titanic: The Digital Resurrection
- To Catch a Smuggler (Season 8, 8 episodes)
- Doctor Who (Season 2 Premiere)
Tuesday, April 15
- Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again (Season Finale) – Premieres at 6pm PT
Wednesday, April 16
- Big City Greens (Season 4, 7 episodes)
- SuperKitties (Season 2, 3 episodes)
Friday, April 18
- Light & Magic (Season 2 Premiere) – Three-part series on Industrial Light & Magic
Saturday, April 19
- Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 2)
Monday, April 21
- Secret of the Penguins (Season 1, 3 episodes)
Tuesday, April 22
- ABC News Live Special: Last Lands (Season 1, 4 episodes)
- Andor (Season 2) – Three-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
- Sea Lions of the Galapagos (Premiere) – Narrated by Brendan Fraser
- Guardians of the Galapagos (Premiere) – Narrated by Blair Underwood
Friday, April 25
- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
Saturday, April 26
- Doctor Who (Season 2, Episode 3)
Tuesday, April 29
- Andor (Season 2) – Three New Episodes at 6pm PT
Wednesday, April 30
- Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 5, 7 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 3, 5 episodes)
