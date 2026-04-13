OBITUARY: Iris Marie Clark

Our mother, Iris Marie Clark, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on April 9, 2026, passing peacefully at her residence. To know our mother was to know encouragement, faith, and quiet strength. She spent her life lifting others up, often without recognition, and loving deeply through her actions.

Mom retired after many years as a realtor, but her most important work was done in service to her family, her church, and her community. She was a devoted homemaker who believed a welcoming home could heal weary hearts. Her encouraging words, gentle wisdom, and steady presence shaped generations of our family.

Her faith was the foundation of her life. She loved God wholeheartedly and lived out that love through faithful dedication to her church and years of volunteer service. She gave generously of her time to Kingsport social services and Meals on Wheels, believing that no one should feel forgotten or alone.

Mom found great joy in God’s creation. Cultivating flowers, tending gardens, and working the soil brought peace and purpose. She had a special love for animals and cared for many over the years, including her beloved pet cats, ducks, and even cows. Every living thing was cherished as a reflection of God’s goodness.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Bradford, Jr. and Frances Alexander Bradford; her beloved husband, R. Donald Clark; her daughter, Cindy Zacharias; and her brother, Joe Bradford.

She is survived by her daughter, Barbie Paul; son, Andrew (Roxayn) Clark; son‑in‑law, Vick Zacharias; brother, Eddie Bradford; sister, Susan (Gerald) Fuqua; sister‑in‑law, Linda Bradford; and two cherished grandchildren Kirstie and Drew who brought her immense pride and joy.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until the time of the chapel service at 3:00 PM on Sunday, April 19, 2026, with Paul Norwood officiating. A private burial will follow on Monday.

We are deeply grateful for all who loved, supported, and prayed for our mother through the years. Her legacy lives on in every life she touched, every kindness she shared, and every seed she planted—both in the earth and in our hearts.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.

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