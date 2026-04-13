OBITUARY: David Wayne Lamb

David Wayne Lamb, age 69, passed away at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. He was a native and lifelong resident of Rutherford County. He was a member of the Grace Assembly of God Church.

David was preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Edith Faye Lamb and sister, Sherry Haile.

He is survived by his daughters; Crystal Smith, Heather Lamb and Anndrea (Chad) Chrisman, brother, Alan (Wanda) Lamb, sister, Connie Lamb, grandchildren; Logan Smith, Zakiyah Lamb, Mason Smith, Owen Chrisman and Audrey Chrisman and Godson Kenneth Minks. Niece Ashley Haile, a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins, and many lifelong friends.

David loved metal detecting where he found many war relics. He was an avid rock hunter, a ham radio operator, and trained in emergency management with a call number of KI4NDN.

He had over 200+ skydives.

David was a loving son, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and friend. He dedicated his life to helping other people in the community in many ways.

“His Lord said to him, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a few things, I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your lord.’ ” (Matthew 25:23).

A Celebration of Life will be set for a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (615)893-2422. Please leave condolences at www.jenningsnadayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

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