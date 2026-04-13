4/13/26: Overcast Morning at 66°F, High of 78 Later, Light Winds

At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 66.2°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 8.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.
Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 78.1°F with a low of 66.6°F. Wind speeds may increase up to 14.4 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 17%, although no significant rainfall is anticipated. Conditions will largely remain overcast throughout the day.
Tonight, the weather will clear up slightly, becoming mainly clear with a drop in temperature to a low of 68.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, peaking at 8.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation further diminishes to 6%.
Residents should anticipate mild and mostly dry conditions today with a significant clearing and light cooling by tonight.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|78°F
|67°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|86°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|79°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|84°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|81°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|71°F
|47°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!