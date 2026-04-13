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Home Weather 4/13/26: Overcast Morning at 66°F, High of 78 Later, Light Winds

4/13/26: Overcast Morning at 66°F, High of 78 Later, Light Winds

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Source Staff
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At 6:51 AM in Rutherford County, the temperature stands at 66.2°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 8.3 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation.

Today, the temperature is expected to reach a high of 78.1°F with a low of 66.6°F. Wind speeds may increase up to 14.4 mph. There is a slight chance of precipitation at 17%, although no significant rainfall is anticipated. Conditions will largely remain overcast throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather will clear up slightly, becoming mainly clear with a drop in temperature to a low of 68.9°F. Winds will decrease slightly, peaking at 8.7 mph, and the chance of precipitation further diminishes to 6%.

Residents should anticipate mild and mostly dry conditions today with a significant clearing and light cooling by tonight.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
67°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
7 (High)
Precip
17% chance · 0 in
Now
66°F · feels 63°F
Sunrise
6:14am
Sunset
7:17pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 78°F 67°F Overcast
Tuesday 86°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 79°F 60°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 84°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 81°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 71°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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