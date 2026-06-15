Scooter’s Coffee Father’s Day Buy One, Get One Drink Deal

Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating Father’s Day with a buy one, get one free drink offer. Guests can purchase one drink and receive a second drink of equal or lesser value at no cost. More Eat & Drink News

Offer Dates and Redemption Limits

The deal runs for three days, starting Friday, June 19, and continuing through Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, 2026. The offer is available daily after 11 a.m., with a limit of one redemption per guest during the promotional window.

Drink Options Included in the Offer

The BOGO deal covers Scooter’s Coffee’s full menu, so dads who love iced espresso can try signature drinks from the ‘Licious Lineup, including the Caramelicious, Strawberry Shortcake Latte, or Fudgelicious. For dads who aren’t coffee drinkers, there are plenty of other cold options, including Red Bull Infusions, cold shakes, fruit smoothies, and flavored lemonades, with more than 1,300 flavor combinations available across the menu.

How to Redeem the Deal Through the Mobile App

To take advantage of the deal, download the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app. The app is the only way to access this Father’s Day offer, and it comes with added perks: every purchase earns Smiles that lead to rewards, and new users get a free medium drink to use on a future visit after their first purchase through the app.

Finding a Scooter’s Coffee Location Near You

Anyone interested in the deal can visit any Scooter’s Coffee location to take advantage of this offer through the mobile app.

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