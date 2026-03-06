Scammers Steal Nearly $40,000 From Rutherford County Resident In Phone Scheme

Authorities are warning residents about an ongoing phone scam after a Rutherford County man lost nearly $40,000 to scammers posing as law enforcement officials.

According to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, the victim received calls Wednesday from individuals claiming to be deputies. The callers spoofed the sheriff’s office phone number and told the man he faced arrest unless he paid fines. The scammers instructed the man to deposit money into Bitcoin ATMs. He initially deposited about $7,500 before being told additional charges had been added. The callers continued escalating the situation, claiming a judge had issued more charges and instructing him to make further deposits.

Investigators said the scammers later claimed he had used the wrong entry method and told him he needed to deposit an additional $13,000. When he said he did not have the money, the callers told him to ask his wife to withdraw the cash but warned that she could face charges as an accessory if he told her why.The suspects then posed as Jennings Jones and demanded another $21,000 payment. When the victim said he could not pay, they told him he would be arrested and held for 14 days.

The man eventually became suspicious and contacted the district attorney’s office, where he learned the calls were part of a scam. He then reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

In another case, a woman reported receiving a call from someone posing as Lt. Jason Peralta from the Rutherford County Correctional Work Center regarding alleged “legal issues.” She recognized the scam and reported it to authorities without sending money.

Investigators also reported a third incident in which a scammer falsely claimed a woman had missed jury duty and requested her Social Security number and date of birth before directing her to pay $1,461 through Apple Pay to avoid arrest.

The sheriff’s office reminds residents that deputies will never call and demand payment to avoid jail. Anyone who receives a suspicious call is encouraged to hang up and contact authorities directly.

