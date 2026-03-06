Mayor Shane McFarland Recognizes Officer Patrick Nemorin with STARS award

Mayor Shane McFarland officially recognized Murfreesboro Police Officer Patrick Nemorin with a STARS award on Thursday, March 5, 2026, after his compassionate service to a Murfreesboro family was brought to light.

The City first hired Officer Nemorin as a Murfreesboro Police Officer on Nov. 9, 2020, and he has served as a patrol officer since July 26, 2021. The nomination came from Sergeant Valerio Henriquez of the Murfreesboro Police Department who just happened to encounter a family Officer Nemorin has engaged with for several months, making a positive and lasting difference in their lives.

“While patrolling the area of Crossway Ave., I was flagged down by a juvenile female who asked for the whereabouts of Officer Patrick Nemorin. I advised her that Officer Nemorin was currently on vacation and asked why she needed to speak with him. The juvenile advised that Officer Nemorin checks in on her and her brother at their residence on a daily basis and that she always looks forward to his visits. She specially stated that on their birthdays Officer Nemorin brings them presents, and she noted that her brother still plays with the basketball Officer Nemorin gifted him for his birthday. During this interaction, I was also able to speak with the juvenile’s mother, Adrienne Cooper. Ms. Cooper stated that some time ago her son had got into trouble and Officer Nemorin responded to the incident. Since that time, Officer Nemorin has remained a steady and positive influence not only for her son, but also for other children in the area as well. Ms. Cooper stated that Officer Nemorin has purchased Christmas gifts and birthday presents for the children, and that he consistently takes time out of his day to check on the entire family and assist them in any way he can. Officer Nemorin has done this out of the kindness of his heart and has never sought recognition for his actions. Based on the information provided, his continued efforts would have likely gone unnoticed and unspoken of had this brief interaction with the juvenile not occurred. Officer Nemorin’s commitment reflects an exceptional level of compassion, dedication, and community engagement that goes well beyond normal day-to-day police duties. His actions demonstrate the positive impact of building meaningful relationships, fostering trust, and making a lasting difference in the lives of the community members we serve.”

The STARS Service Excellence program recognizes outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” STARS are examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

A STARS committee, consisting of City employees, reviews the STARS nominations each month then votes for the nominees.

Congratulations to Officer Patrick Nemorin for being named a STAR!

