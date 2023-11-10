Sam’s Place, Sam’s Sports Grill Launch Annual Holiday Toy & Clothes Drive

Sam’s Place and Sam’s Sports Grill are thrilled to announce the commencement of their Annual Holiday Toy & Clothes Drive, which has just started and will run until December 10th. This heartwarming initiative aims to bring holiday joy to foster children in local communities, and it includes an enticing incentive for customers who participate.

From now through December 10th, all Sam’s Place and Sam’s Sports Grill locations have adorned their establishments with beautifully decorated collection boxes at the front of each store. These boxes will serve as the receptacles for new toy and clothing item donations for children ranging in age from newborns to 18 years old.

In the spirit of giving, every time a customer donates a new toy or new clothing item, they will receive a $5 Sam’s gift card as a token of appreciation for their generosity. Sam’s is committed to making it even more rewarding for its customers to participate in this altruistic event.

“The Holiday Toy & Clothes Drive has become an important tradition for Sam’s, and it reflects our commitment to supporting the communities that have supported us throughout the year. We’re particularly excited about the gift card incentive, as it not only encourages our customers to participate but also allows us to give back to them,” said Sam Sanchez, owner of Sam’s Place and Sam’s Sports Grill.

This initiative is especially dear to the hearts of the Sam’s team, as they aim to provide a brighter holiday season for foster children, who may not have the same support system as other children during this time of year. With your help, Sam’s Place and Sam’s Sports Grill can make a significant impact on the lives of these deserving children.

The organization benefiting from this drive is Love From Music City, a ministry that passionately serves those in need, with a particular focus on foster children and orphans. Love From Music City advocates to ensure their needs are met, believing that every child has a voice and should be heard.

Here’s how you can get involved and make a difference:

Donate: Visit any Sam’s Place or Sam’s Sports Grill location during the drive’s duration and drop off new, unwrapped toys and new clothing items in the specially decorated collection boxes.

Receive: When you make a donation, you will receive a $5 Sam’s gift card as a token of appreciation for your generosity.

Spread the Word: Encourage your friends, family, and coworkers to participate and make a collective impact. Share your involvement on social media to inspire others to join the cause.

Sam’s Place and Sam’s Sports Grill, in collaboration with Love From Music City, invite the entire community to participate in this wonderful holiday tradition. Help create a brighter holiday season for foster children and make a meaningful difference in their lives!

To find the nearest Sam’s location and learn more about the Holiday Toy & Clothes Drive, please visit www.samsplace.net or www.samssportsgrill.com for additional information.