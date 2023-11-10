Blood Assurance Seeking Donors to Support Veterans

In commemoration of Veterans Day, Blood Assurance will salute our nation’s heroes this Saturday by donating money to The Blood Center of America’s Special Forces Wounded Warrior Fund (SFWWF).

For every blood donor who gives at a mobile blood drive or donor center on Nov. 11, Blood Assurance will donate $5 to the SFWWF. The SFWWF raises money and awareness for those who serve in the U.S. Special Forces and have been injured in battle or fallen ill.

“Help a hero by being a hero this Saturday,” said J.B. Gaskins, CEO of Blood Assurance, and a 30-year Army veteran. “I know what this initiative means to our courageous wounded warriors. It’s a very easy way for members of our community to rally around and give back to the brave men and women who have sacrificed so much for our freedom.”

Blood Assurance has set a goal of at least 300 donors this Saturday.

“We certainly hope to see more donors than that,” said Gaskins. “The money will help cover costs for veterans and their families just in time for the holiday season.”

Schedule an appointment or find a donor center or mobile drive, visit www.bloodassurance.org/veteran2023, call 800-962-0628 or text ‘BAGIVE’ to 999777.

To be eligible to donate blood, you must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with parental consent), weigh 110 pounds or more and be in good health. Donors are asked to drink plenty of fluids — avoiding caffeine — and eat a meal that is rich in iron prior to donating.