Town of Smyrna to host Veterans Day Ceremony

The Town of Smyrna is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.
Remarks: Honorable Judge (Ret.) Royce Taylor
VFW District 6, Post #8422 Commander Darrell Birk
Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial
Lee Victory Recreation Park
110 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna, TN 37167
In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors at Smyrna Event Center at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East.