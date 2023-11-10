Town of Smyrna to host Veterans Day Ceremony

The Town of Smyrna is hosting a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate price for our freedom.

Remarks: Honorable Judge (Ret.) Royce Taylor

VFW District 6, Post #8422 Commander Darrell Birk

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Time: 11:00 a.m.

Location: Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial

Lee Victory Recreation Park

110 Sam Ridley Parkway East

Smyrna, TN 37167

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved indoors at Smyrna Event Center at 100 Sam Ridley Parkway East.