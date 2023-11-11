2023 Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 2

Week two of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books! We have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.
The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.
1A
Oliver Springs 34 at Greenback 12
Rockwood 0 at Coalfield 31
Clay Co. 0 at South Pittsburg 58
Whitwell 15 at Gordonsville 35
Eagleville 0 at Moore Co. 35
Collinwood 0 at McKenzie 43
Middle College 14 at Dresden 49
Union City 35 at MASE 34
2A
Bledsoe Co. 31 at Hampton 36
Oneida 7 at York Institute 34
Fayetteville 12 at Smith Co. 45
East Robertson 24 at Marion Co. 7
Peabody 7 at Riverside 33
Milan 20 at Huntingdon 49
Mitchell 8 at Memphis Business 18
Oakhaven 0 at Fairley 34
3A
Kingston 7 at Gatlinburg-Pittman 48
Austin-East 6 at Alcoa 47
Sequatchie Co. 28 at Meigs Co. 42
McMinn Central 29 at Giles Co. 70
Stratford 14 at East Nashville 40
Liberty Creek 49 at Fairview 27
Westview 18 at Dyersburg 21
Ripley 6 at Covington 38
4A
Gibbs 0 at Greeneville 42
Elizabethton 7 at Anderson Co. 21
Macon Co. 28 at Red Bank 7
Stone Memorial 14 at Upperman 28
Station Camp 16 at Pearl Cohn 41
Marshall Co. 45 at Hardin Co. 23
Millington 26 at Haywood 47
Dyer Co. 33 at Melrose 28
5A
Powell 31 at Sevier Co. 7
Morristown West 0 at Knoxville West 30
Clinton 24 at Oak Ridge 21
Lenoir City 11 at Walker Valley 37
Centennial 20 at Shelbyville 14
Tullahoma 7 at Page 37
Henry Co. 46 at Hendersonville 42
Beech 22 at Southwind 45
6A
Bearden 23 at Jefferson Co. 20
Maryville 14 at Bradley Central 37
Cookeville 21 at Riverdale 42
Oakland 24 at Mt. Juliet 2
Ravenwood 38 at Smyrna 9
Summit 14 at Brentwood 38
Collierville 7 at Houston 40
Bartlett 16 at Germantown 38
Division II A
Jackson Christian 41 at Columbia Academy 48
FACS 28 at MTCS 56
Nashville Christian 45 at Trinity Christian 38
DCA 0 at Friendship Christian 35
Division II AA
Davidson Academy 36 at Lausanne 35
Northpoint Christian 3 at Boyd Buchanan 28
USJ 11 at CPA 48
Knoxville Webb 15 at FRA 50
Division II AAA
Brentwood Academy 10 at McCallie 49
MBA 17 at Ensworth 14
Christian Brothers 7 at Baylor 49
Knoxville Catholic 31 at MUS 28