2023 Tennessee High School Football Scores – Playoffs Week 2

Week two of Middle Tennessee high school football playoffs is in the books! We have the full weekend scoreboard right here so you can stay up to date on all the Mid-State action during one of the most exciting times of the year.

The schedule below is from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

1A

Oliver Springs 34 at Greenback 12

Rockwood 0 at Coalfield 31

Clay Co. 0 at South Pittsburg 58

Whitwell 15 at Gordonsville 35

Eagleville 0 at Moore Co. 35

Collinwood 0 at McKenzie 43

Middle College 14 at Dresden 49

Union City 35 at MASE 34

2A

Bledsoe Co. 31 at Hampton 36

Oneida 7 at York Institute 34

Fayetteville 12 at Smith Co. 45

East Robertson 24 at Marion Co. 7

Peabody 7 at Riverside 33

Milan 20 at Huntingdon 49

Mitchell 8 at Memphis Business 18

Oakhaven 0 at Fairley 34

3A

Kingston 7 at Gatlinburg-Pittman 48

Austin-East 6 at Alcoa 47

Sequatchie Co. 28 at Meigs Co. 42

McMinn Central 29 at Giles Co. 70

Stratford 14 at East Nashville 40

Liberty Creek 49 at Fairview 27

Westview 18 at Dyersburg 21

Ripley 6 at Covington 38

4A

Gibbs 0 at Greeneville 42

Elizabethton 7 at Anderson Co. 21

Macon Co. 28 at Red Bank 7

Stone Memorial 14 at Upperman 28

Station Camp 16 at Pearl Cohn 41

Marshall Co. 45 at Hardin Co. 23

Millington 26 at Haywood 47

Dyer Co. 33 at Melrose 28

5A

Powell 31 at Sevier Co. 7

Morristown West 0 at Knoxville West 30

Clinton 24 at Oak Ridge 21

Lenoir City 11 at Walker Valley 37

Centennial 20 at Shelbyville 14

Tullahoma 7 at Page 37

Henry Co. 46 at Hendersonville 42

Beech 22 at Southwind 45

6A

Bearden 23 at Jefferson Co. 20

Maryville 14 at Bradley Central 37

Cookeville 21 at Riverdale 42

Oakland 24 at Mt. Juliet 2

Ravenwood 38 at Smyrna 9

Summit 14 at Brentwood 38

Collierville 7 at Houston 40

Bartlett 16 at Germantown 38

Division II A

Jackson Christian 41 at Columbia Academy 48

FACS 28 at MTCS 56

Nashville Christian 45 at Trinity Christian 38

DCA 0 at Friendship Christian 35

Division II AA

Davidson Academy 36 at Lausanne 35

Northpoint Christian 3 at Boyd Buchanan 28

USJ 11 at CPA 48

Knoxville Webb 15 at FRA 50

Division II AAA

Brentwood Academy 10 at McCallie 49

MBA 17 at Ensworth 14

Christian Brothers 7 at Baylor 49

Knoxville Catholic 31 at MUS 28