Top 5 Stories From Nov 10, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 10, 2023.

1Murfreesboro PD Respond to Attempted Pizza Driver Robbery, Shooting

MPD officers are investigating two separate incidents that took place around the same time on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 9. Read more.

2Murfreesboro PD Search for Walmart Shoplifters

Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying two persons of interest in a shoplifting case at Walmart on Memorial Blvd. Read more.

3Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are five fun events happening around the Rutherford County area! Read More.

4Frederick Douglass Descendant Speaks to Rocky Fork Middle

In Rocky Fork’s library one of Frederick Douglass’ quotes sits above where students check out books every single day — “Once you learn to read, you will be forever free.” Read More.

5New Print Shop Restaurant Opens in Smyrna’s Depot District

Photo from The Print Shop Instagram

Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. Read more.

