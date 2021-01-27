The graduation dates were adopted by the Rutherford County Board of Education on Jan. 21, 2021. Additional details about the ceremonies will be announced as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic in Rutherford County. Graduation Dates 2021 PDF
Rutherford County Class of 2021 Graduation Dates
|School
|Date
|Time
|Place
|LaVergne High School
|May 10, 2021
|7:00
|LaVergne High School Football Field
|Oakland High School
|May 11, 2021
|7:00
|Oakland Football Field
|Stewarts Creek High School
|May 12, 2021
|7:00
|Stewarts Creek High SchoolFootball Field
|Smyrna High School
|May 13, 2021
|7:00
|Smyrna High School Football Field
|Holloway High School
|May 14, 2021
|7:00
|LifePoint Smyrna
|Eagleville School
|May 14, 2021
|7:00
|Eagleville School
|Central Magnet School
|May 14, 2021
|7:00
|Siegel High School Football Field
|Siegel High School
|May 15, 2021
|7:00
|Siegel High School Football Field
|Riverdale High School
|May 16, 2021
|7:00
|Riverdale High School
|Blackman High School
|May 17, 2021
|7:00
|The Inferno
|Rockvale High School
|May 18, 2021
|7:00
|Rockvale High School Football Field
|Rutherford County Virtual School
|May 19, 2021
|6:00
|The Fountains at Gateway
|Rutherford County Adult High School and Summer School
|July 30, 2021
|6:00
|Siegel High School