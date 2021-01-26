Terry Michael “Mike” Hill, age 47 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, January 22, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a native of Murfreesboro and was a son of the late Terry Monroe Hill and Angie Marie Prayter, and he loved his parents with a passion to make the heavens envy.

Survivors include a sister, Amanda Hill of Murfreesboro; a brother, Tony Lehew of Murfreesboro; stepbrothers, Richie Romine and wife Laura and Rusty Romine and wife Emily and their families; nephews, Markese Miles and Malachi Benford; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday January 26, 2021 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial in Miller Cemetery, Christiana.

An online guestbook is available for the Hill family at www.woodfinchapel.com.