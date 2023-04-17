Rock N Jock Celebrity Softball Returns to First Horizon Park on June 5th

NASHVILLE – On behalf of Folds of Honor Tennessee, join us for a night of Nashville’s hottest musicians, professional athletes, comedians, and influencers going head-to-head in the 3rd Annual Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game benefiting Folds of Honor Tennessee. The event will take place on Monday, June 5th at 6:30pm CST at First Horizon Park. Click here to purchase tickets. With tickets on sale now, this is one of the most anticipated events for the organization benefiting the families of America’s injured and fallen service members and first responders.

With confirmed celebrity players including Chris Lane, Brantley Gilbert, Missy Franklin, Jelly Roll, Brett Young, Jimmie Allen, Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green, RaeLynn, Charles Esten, Shawn Johnson and Andrew East, this event is one you don’t want to miss. Sarah Duncan, Folds of Honor Regional Development Officer of North Texas, will make an appearance as the guest speaker at the event. Click here to view Duncan’s full bio. Tickets can be purchased online here.

The 2nd annual Rock ‘N Jock was a very successful game. Click here to view last year’s recap video.

About Folds of Honor

It began with Lt Col Dan Rooney’s flight home from his second tour of duty in Iraq. An F-16 fighter pilot in the Oklahoma Air National Guard, he became painfully aware of the realities families face when a loved one in uniform is fallen or disabled.

As his flight landed, the pilot announced they carried the remains of Corporal Brock Bucklin on board. Lt Col Rooney watched as Corporal Bucklin’s twin brother walked somberly alongside the flagcovered casket to meet his family on the tarmac. Among them was the deceased Corporal’s young son, Jacob.

Since that night, Lt Col Rooney has committed his life to rallying patriotic Americans and meeting sacrifice with hope through the Folds of Honor. Since 2007, we’ve provided life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen or disabled military. And now, our mission expands to the families of America’s first responders. On our watch, those who protect our freedoms and our families will know they are not forgotten.