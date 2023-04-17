Predators Sign Kiefer Sherwood to One-Year Contract for 2023-24

Nashville, Tenn. (April 16, 2023) – Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has signed forward Kiefer Sherwood to a one-year, $775,000 contract for the 2023-24 season.

Sherwood, 28 (3/31/95), established NHL career highs in goals (7) and points (13) in 32 games with the Predators this season, his first with the organization. He also added six assists, matching his career high initially set as a rookie in 2018-19 with Anaheim, and 103 hits, placing him in the NHL’s Top 30 in hits per 60 minutes at 14.2 (among those with at least 30 games played). The 6-foot, 194-pound forward closed out the regular season with two goals on Friday vs. Colorado, scoring Nashville’s final goal of 2022-23 after notching the team’s first tally of the campaign on Oct. 7 vs. San Jose in Prague as part of a two-point night (1g-1a). Sherwood also appeared in 42 games for Milwaukee (AHL) this season, recording 22 goals and 38 points.

Undrafted, Sherwood has skated in 119 career NHL games since making his League debut with the Ducks on Oct. 3, 2018, registering 31 points (14g-17a). At the AHL level, he has produced at nearly a point-per-game pace, recording 172 points (92g-80a) in 186 games with San Diego, Colorado and Milwaukee since the 2017-18 campaign. In 2021-22, Sherwood was named to the AHL’s Second All-Star Team after leading Colorado and finishing fifth in the league in points with a career-high 75 (36g-39a); his 36 goals were also a career high and the third-most in the AHL. The Columbus, Ohio, native played three seasons at Miami University (2015-18) prior to turning pro and also spent time with the USHL’s Youngstown Phantoms and USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program. His brother, Kole, played in one NHL game for the Predators during the 2021-22 campaign.

SOURCE: NHL

MORE SPORTS NEWS