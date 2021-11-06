Stones River Dermatology MOHS Surgical Suite held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 537 Stonecrest Pkwy, Suite 200 in Smyrna Tennessee.

Whether you need Cosmetic solutions such as Laser Peels, Botox Cosmetic, Dermal Fillers, Leg Vein treatments, Eyelash growth, or Rosacea treatments—we provide both the proper consultation and procedures just for you.

Stones River Dermatology

537 Stonecrest Pkwy, Suite 200

Smyrna, TN 37167

(615) 904-2010

