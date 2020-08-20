The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) has launched two new data sets for the public regarding COVID-19 cases among children.
TDH has released data on cases in school aged children (defined as children ages 5-18) and data on cases in all children (defined as children ages 0-18).
Data on cases in school aged children is updated daily. Data on cases in all children is updated weekly.
Here is the latest information regarding COVID-19 cases in children.
Cases Among School Aged Children (5-18 Years)
Updated: Aug 19
Cases Among School Aged Children (5-18 Years) by County
(below is information on Rutherford and surrounding counties, to view all counties, click here)
|County
|Total Number of Cases
|Number of Cases Over Last 14 Days
|Rutherford
|790
|108
|Cannon
|19
|5
|Williamson
|491
|68
|Maury
|219
|42
|Davidson
|2,051
|206
Cases Among All Children (0-18 Year Old)
Updated: Aug 17
- Children represent 12.2% of cumulative cases, with most cases among 14-18 year olds.
- The week of 8/2/2020, there were 1,711 child cases, comprising 14.4% of all cases.
- The week of 7/26/2020, there were 1,738 child cases, comprising 13.8% of all cases.
Learn more about these data sets here.
