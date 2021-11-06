Murfreesboro city employees Fredia Coldwell and Melissa Pettis were honored Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, as STARS award recipients. Mayor Shane McFarland recognized the Employee Services Department employees before the regular City Council meeting.

The following description by Eric Nelson complimented Coldwell and Pettis for their courteous service via email on Sept. 13, 2021. The STARS award nomination was submitted by Karen Heyduck and Pam Russell, director of the Employee Services Department:

“Good afternoon, my name is Eric Nelson. Just wanted to write you to see how impressed I am with the service of your staff. I was employed by the police department a couple years ago and have been in contact with your staff a few times over the past several days regarding verification of employment letter from the New Jersey Pension Board. Not only were Melissa and Fredia both polite and helpful, but they answered my questions and Freida called me back as she said she would to let me know it was taken care of. Sadly, you really don’t get that kind of service hardly anywhere anymore. Just wanted to let you know I was pretty impressed. Thank you for all that you all do. Have a blessed day.”

Melissa Pettis was hired as an Employee Services Assistant on Dec. 31, 2007. Fredia Coldwell was hired July 6, 2021 as a Support Specialist II.

STARS stands for “Succeeding Through Attitudes Reflecting Service Excellence.” They’re examples of representing the City in a positive light, exhibiting the core values, and creating a better quality of life for citizens.

The STARS Service Excellence program is intended to recognize outstanding employees who embody the city’s standards for service excellence and exemplify the city’s core service values. The purpose of the STARS award is to recognize and reward those employees who go above and beyond their normal job duties in providing outstanding customer service to internal and external customers.

Congratulations to Fredia Coldwell and Melissa Pettis for being named STARS.

