Middle Ground Brewing Co. held its ribbon cutting for its location on November 16, 2023, at 2476 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro’s newest craft brewery with a simple mission, to provide exceptional beer and a place to come together.

Middle Ground Brewing Co.

2476 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37128

(615) 603-7190

