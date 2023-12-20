Top 5 Stories From Dec 20, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from December 20, 2023.

1Murfreesboro Condos Severely Damaged in Fire

Photo by Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department

 

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a residential fire on Tuesday, Dec. 19! Read More.

2One Person Found Dead in Recreational Vehicle Fire in La Vergne

La Vergne Fire Rescue is investigating what caused a fatal recreational vehicle fire. Read more.

3Powerball Jackpot Rises to $572 Million for December 20 Drawing

 

The Powerball jackpot has risen to an estimated $572 million for the Wednesday, December 20, 2023 drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $286.7 million. Read More.

4Coming to Disney Plus January 2024

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Read More.

5Middle Ground Brewing Company Offers Brews in West Murfreesboro

middle ground brewing co logo

A new brewery has opened at 2476 Old Fort Pkwy in the former Ahart’s Pizza location near Sam’s Club. A welcome addition to the west side of Murfreesboro, as the other breweries are close to downtown, it has already started to gain a following. Read More.

