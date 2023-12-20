One Person Found Dead in Recreational Vehicle Fire in La Vergne

La Vergne Fire Rescue is investigating what caused a fatal recreational vehicle fire.

The fire was first reported at 4:01 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20. The RV was parked behind a home on the 100 block of Jane Ann Street in La Vergne.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at 4:05 a.m. and found the RV fully involved. Suppression and rescue efforts began and firefighters entered the RV to find a 47-year-old male deceased.

The fire was under control by 4:16 a.m. and extinguished by 4:21 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.