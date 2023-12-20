General Jackson Showboat Offering Two Special Cruises in Late December

The 300-foot General Jackson Showboat, also known as “The Grandest Showboat of Them All,” is one of Nashville’s most visible and popular attractions with a rich history in its 38-year existence. In addition to its ongoing midday and evening holiday cruises, the showboat will be hosting two special cruises in December including A Tribute to the King cruise and a New Year’s Eve cruise.

On Friday, December 29 at 7:00p.m., guests will cruise down the Cumberland River during A Tribute to the King cruise, which celebrates the life and artistry of one of the world’s greatest musical icons. The cruise will begin with a delicious Southern-inspired buffet followed by a dynamic performance by Perry Danos and the Kingsmen inside the stunning Victorian Theater as they take guests down an unforgettable musical journey paying homage to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

On December 31st, guests can board the General Jackson for the New Year’s Eve cruise, which departs at 9:00p.m. The Victorian Theater will be transformed into a glistening ballroom where guests will enjoy an exquisite four-course dinner while being serenaded by romantic music. After the dinner, guests can dance the night away to hits performed by The Perry Danos Band. For even more festive fun, noisemakers and hats will be available for guests along with a balloon drop and special Champagne toast at midnight.

Tickets for both events are on sale at GeneralJackson.com .