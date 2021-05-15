MGL Training held its ribbon cutting for its new Murfreesboro location on Friday, April 30, 2021, at 1525 Sarah Ct. in Murfreesboro.

MGL Training specializes in the development of young athletes as well as individuals looking to lose weight and/or gain muscle. Training for athletes focuses on speed, quick footwork, and explosiveness. Nutrition meal plan included.

MGL Training

1525 Sarah Ct.

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 880-6791

Facebook