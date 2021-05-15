Bridgestone Arena held its first show in over a year in April. And most recently was nominated by Pollster as an Arena of the Decade.
Here’s a list of the five upcoming events at Bridgestone Arena.
1. Cinch’s World Toughest Rodeo
June 12, 1 pm and 8 pm
Its Rodeo Time NASHVILLE… the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo returns to Bridgestone Arena on June 12 with two big shows. Saddle up for fun and bring the whole family to the all-new matinee performance at 1 PM or Saturday Night Live at 8 PM. It is a MUST GO SHOW truly bigger and better than ever. Fans can expect the absolute best of the best in cowboy and animal athletes competing to be the “TOUGHEST in the WORLD”
2. Alabama with Martina McBride
July 2-3, 7 pm
Postponed from last year, Alabama is back for their 50th Anniversary tour at Bridgestone this summer. A few tickets still remain to the new date.
3. Luke Bryan’s “Proud to be Right Here”
July 30, 7 pm
Rescheduled from last year, Luke Bryan brings his “Proud to be Right Here” tour to Nashville with special guest Dylan Scott, Runaway June, Caylee Hammack and DJ Rock.
4. James Taylor
August 16, 7:30 pm
James Taylor and His All-Star Band, with special guest Jackson Browne, have announced their Bridgestone Arena date has been rescheduled to August 16, 2021.
Previously purchased tickets will be honored for all of the rescheduled dates and fans are encouraged to hold onto their tickets.
5. Volunteer Jam: A Musical Tribute to Charlie Daniels
August 18, 7 pm
This year’s volunteer jam will serve as a tribute to the late Charlie Daniels. A few artists who will perform include Trace Adkins, Ricky Skaggs, Randy Travis, Chris Young, Exile, and more.
