Registration Now Open for Free Teen Driver Awareness Class in Nashville

Registration is now open for the Metropolitan Police Department’s free Driver Awareness Class for high school aged teens, scheduled for Saturday, March 4th from 8 a.m.-noon.

This popular course will be held in the community room of the Police Department’s Midtown Hills Precinct, 1441 12th Avenue South. It is open to all high school-aged teens, regardless of county of residence.

The class, taught by Nashville police officers, will not offer behind-the-wheel training, but rather will focus on impaired driving, distracted driving, and overall traffic safety.

Persons interested in signing up for this program may do so online at this link:

Teenage Driver Awareness Class Registration