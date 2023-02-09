Traffic Safety Task Force to Conduct Traffic Enforcement & Bar Checks This Sunday

from Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

“Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk” – That’s the slogan from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to enlist people to stop drunk-driving crashes statewide during The Big Game on Feb. 12.

Three people lost their lives in DUI-related traffic crashes and 91 drunk-driving crashes occurred during the weekend of The Big Game in Tennessee in 2021.

Law enforcement officers from the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force will join THSO to combat deaths and injuries from drunk driving.

Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro and Smyrna Police officers and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies hope to prevent DUI-related traffic deaths and crashes through enforcement and education from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., on Sunday, Feb. 12.

They will conduct random bar checks and traffic enforcement looking for impaired drivers and other traffic violations.

Murfreesboro Police Lt. Greg Walker encouraged people who plan to drink to pre-plan for a ride home.

“Our goal is for everyone to get home safely,” Walker said. “We would consider it a successful event if we did not write any citations, make any arrest, or work any crashes – especially those involving an impaired driver.”

THP Sgt. Shawn Boyd said, “Our goal for Super Bowl Sunday is to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable experience and arrive safely to and from their destinations to celebrate the big game.

“To achieve our goal, we will be highly visible, taking enforcement actions against those who may be driving recklessly or choose to drink and drive,” Boyd said.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Vinson said the expense of a DUI and public humiliation is overwhelming. People who drink should arrange for a safe ride home.

“Don’t put yourself and everyone else in harm’s way to have a good time,” Vinson said.

Smyrna Police Sgt. Andy Miller said officers will be on the roads Sunday looking for impaired, aggressive and distracted drivers. SPD will take the appropriate action to correct illegal behavior.

“If you are hosting a Super Bowl party, be smart,” Miller said. “If you are attending a Super Bowl party, be smart. Don’t get behind the wheel after the fourth quarter if you are impaired, because there may not be any celebration for you.”