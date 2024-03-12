Predators Sign Mark Jankowski to Two-Year, $1.6 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (March 8, 2024) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed forward Mark Jankowski to a two-year contract worth $775,000 in 2024-25 and $825,000 in 2025-26.

Jankowski, 29 (9/13/94), has three points (2g-1a) in 14 games with the Predators while adding 47 points (15g-32a) in 40 appearances for the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals this season. He picked up his first assist of the campaign on Thursday vs. Buffalo and scored in his second game of the season with Nashville on Dec. 5 at Chicago. At the time of his recall by Nashville on Feb. 19, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound forward led the Admirals and was third in the AHL in points and was named the league’s Player of the Month for January after recording seven goals and 11 assists in 11 contests, helping the Admirals go undefeated during the month. Last season, his first with Nashville, Jankowski posted 12 points (7g-5a) in 50 games and led the Predators in shorthanded goals with three.

Originally drafted by Calgary in the first round (21st overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft, Jankowski is in his eighth full professional season since debuting with the Flames in 2016-17 and has recorded 95 points (51g-44a) in 336 career games. Additionally, the Hamilton, Ont., native has appeared in 159 career AHL games, posting 154 points (65g-90a), including 56 (27g-29a) during his first season with Stockton in 2016-17, helping him earn a spot on the league’s All-Rookie Team and All-Star Classic roster. Jankowski, whose great-uncle is Hockey Hall of Fame member Red Kelly, also played four seasons at Providence College prior to turning pro from 2012-16.

