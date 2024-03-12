Four Blue Raiders receive All-CUSA honors

March 11, 2024 – Four Middle Tennessee men’s basketball players are among the honorees as Conference USA has announced its postseason awards. Jestin Porter earned Second Team All-Conference honors, Jared Coleman-Jones was named to the Third Team, Chris Loofe earned All-Freshman team accolades, and Elias King was named Honorable Mention All-CUSA.

Porter picked up his first career All-Conference honors and is third in the league at 17.0 points per game in CUSA play. He set a conference record by going 8-for-8 from 3-point range in the Blue Raiders’ Feb. 17 victory over UTEP. The junior from Houston, Texas, is shooting .433 from the floor and .393 from 3-point range in league games. Porter has been a two-time CUSA Player of the Week.

Coleman-Jones has recorded seven double-doubles in league play, one shy of the most ever by a Blue Raider in CUSA action. His 8.7 rebounds in league games are second-most in the conference, and he is seventh in blocks at 1.0 per game. The big man from Jacksonville, Fla., has averaged 13.8 points per game in league play. This is his first career All-Conference honor.

Loofe has been named CUSA Freshman of the Week four times this season, tying a Blue Raider record. He is 11th in the conference in blocks per game with 0.8, including three blocks against Western Kentucky on Feb. 24. Loofe has reached a season high of 12 points on two occasions, including a 6-for-6 shooting night against Belmont on Dec. 9 and a 12-point, nine-rebound performance against Reinhardt on Jan. 3.

King, a Preseason All-CUSA selection, is seventh in CUSA with 2.1 3-pointers made per game. He has reached double figures in the scoring column 12 times in 16 conference games, including a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double at LA Tech on Saturday, and is averaging 12.9 points per game on the season.

CUSA Full Release

