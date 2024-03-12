Weezer’s 30th Anniversary Tour Hits Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena

After teasing upcoming live shows on social media, Weezer officially announced an extensive North American tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their career-defining, self-titled debut Weezer, also known as the ‘Blue Album.’ They will play Weezer (the Blue Album) in full along with other fan favorites, rarities and more. On this anniversary tour produced by Live Nation, Weezer will be joined by The Flaming Lips and Dinosaur Jr. as support. The tour will stop at Bridgestone Arena on September 17th.

Fans can sign up for Weezer’s mailing list to get access to presale tickets on Wednesday, March 13, at 12:00PM local time. All tickets can be purchased on the band’s website here.

