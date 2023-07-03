Predators Sign Luke Schenn to Three-Year, $8.25 Million Contract

Nashville, Tenn. (July 1, 2023) – Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has signed defenseman Luke Schenn to a three-year, $8.25 million contract.

Schenn, 33 (11/2/89), is a two-time Stanley Cup champion with the Tampa Bay Lightning (2020-21) and finished the 2022-23 season skating for the Toronto Maple Leafs, recording one goal, 60 hits and 13:18 of average ice time in 15 appearances. Prior to being acquired by Toronto at the trade deadline, the 6-foot-2, 225-pound blueliner closed out a two-season stint with Vancouver, where he had 21 points (3g-18a) and a +9 rating in 55 games for the Canucks in 2022-23. Schenn suited up in 11 postseason games for the Maple Leafs, helping lead them to a first-round victory over the Lightning while tallying one assist, a +8 rating, 54 hits and 17 blocked shots.

Originally drafted by the Maple Leafs in the first round (fifth overall) of the 2008 NHL Draft, Schenn is a veteran of 933 games with Toronto, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Arizona, Tampa Bay, Los Angeles and Arizona, recording 191 points (42g-149a) and 764 penalty minutes while averaging 17:35 of ice time. During Tampa Bay’s run to back-to-back Stanley Cups, the defenseman played in 19 postseason games, including Game 1 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Final against Dallas. He has recorded at least 10 points in 10 different seasons – notching a career-high 22 on three separate occasions – and his 3,158 hits since his rookie campaign in 2008-09 are the third-most among NHL skaters in that time span. Schenn has also blocked at least 100 shots in nine of his 15 NHL campaigns; his 1,438 blocks are the 28th-most in the NHL since making his League debut. He served as an alternate captain for the Maple Leafs in 2010-11 and was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2008-09.

Prior to turning pro, Schenn played three seasons in the WHL for the Kelowna Rockets from 2005-08, two of which were spent as teammates with Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie. The Saskatoon, Sask., native has represented Canada internationally on several occasions, most notably at the 2008 World Junior Championship, where he won gold and led his team with a +5 rating. Schenn also earned silver at the 2009 World Championship and skated for the Canadians at the tournament three more times, his most recent appearance coming in 2013. His younger brother, Brayden, has played in 858 career NHL games with Los Angeles, Philadelphia and St. Louis.