Predators Fall 3-2 to Ducks in 4th Straight Loss



November 14, 2023 – The Nashville Predators took an early two-goal lead, but Anaheim Ducks completed the comeback late in the third period for a 3-2 win on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

Juuse Saros made 17 saves in goal for the Predators, who lost their fourth straight game and moved to 5-10-0 on the season and 3-4-0 at home with the loss.

PREDS STANDOUTS

Scoresberg: With his second-period tally, Forsberg extended his team lead in points to 18 (7g-11a) and now has six points (3g-3a) in his last three games. Forsberg also has 24 points (9g-15a) in 22 career games against Anaheim, including six multi-point outings. He became the first player in Predators history to record multiple five-point games when he notched two goals and three assists on March 21, 2022 at Anaheim.

Fight Night: The Preds and Ducks dropped gloves twice in the second period. Radko Gudas and Jeremy Lauzon threw hands at 12:49 after Strome was whistled for cross-checking against Forsberg. Minutes later, at 16:21, Michael McCarron and Ross Johnston engaged in a tilt along the boards; Johnston was assessed an additional 10-minute game misconduct for his role in the scuffle.

THE Captain: Josi’s goal in the second period was his third of the season and his second on the power play. The Predators captain also scored his first career NHL goal on Dec. 10, 2011 vs. Anaheim. He has 25 points (8g-17a) in 31 career regular-season games and is currently on a six-game point streak against the Ducks (4g-4a).

Source: Nashville Predators

More Sports News ​