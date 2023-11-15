OBITUARY: Beverly Ann Loetz Ferguson

Beverly Ann Loetz Ferguson, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Saturday, November 11, 2023.

A native of Michigan City, IN, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Catherine Merkel Loetz.

Mrs. Ferguson was also preceded in death by her husband Robert S. Ferguson; brothers, Lawarence “Larry” Loetz and Ronald “Ronnie” Loetz; sisters, Darlene Loetz, Lillian Fowler, Marrietta Mitio, Evelyn Leslie, Joanne Horine and Helen Daniels.

Mrs. Ferguson is survived by sisters, Rosalie Stingley of Readyville, TN, and Dolores Ilgenfritz of Dallas, GA, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 17, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro, TN. The funeral service will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, November 17, 2023, following the visitation. A graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023, at 3:00 PM EST at the West Newton Cemetery in West Newton, IN.

