Chick-fil-A Peppermint Chip Milkshake is Back

With the holiday season around the corner, Chick-fil-A ® is sprinkling festivity throughout its food, films and even stocking stuffers.

Sweet Treat alert: Festive fan-favorite and much-loved Christmas tradition, the Peppermint Chip Milkshake returns Nov. 13 alongside two new peppermint treats.





Wear seasonal style on your sleeve… or feet. New holiday merchandise launched Nov. 6 , just in time for fans and fashionistas to give the gift of Chick-fil-A.

A True Taste of the Holidays

Starting Nov. 13, three Peppermint-flavored beverages, including two new coffees, will hit the Chick-fil-A menu nationwide, while supplies last:

Peppermint Chip Milkshake

Back for the 15th year, this minty treat is a fan-favorite. Hand-spun the old-fashioned way, the peppermint-flavored milkshake is made with signature Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and features chips of peppermint bark for a taste of Christmas tradition in every sip.

New! Peppermint Iced Coffee

The minty pick-me-up features a custom blend of cold-brewed coffee and 2% milk, sweetened with pure cane syrup and peppermint syrup, and served over ice.

New! Frosted Peppermint Chip Coffee

This hand-spun treat combines a custom blend of cold-brewed coffee, peppermint syrup, the signature Chick-fil-A Icedream® dessert and crunchy peppermint bark chips.

Under the Tree

To keep the festivities going — and create cozy Chick-fil-A moments all season long — the brand’s latest merchandise line has got you covered. Available now, the holiday-inspired collection features 18 clothing items, accessories and Chick-fil-A themed stocking stuffers sold exclusively through shop.chick-fil-a.com .

