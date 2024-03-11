Powerball Jackpot Springs Forward to $532 Million

March 11, 2024 – The Powerball® jackpot has progressed to an estimated $532 million for tonight’s drawing. The jackpot has an estimated cash value of $260.1 million.

The jackpot evaded players Saturday night after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn – white balls 30, 36, 49, 52, 63 and red Powerball 16. The Power Play® multiplier 5X.

Two tickets, sold in Florida and New York, matched all five white balls to win $1 million prizes. A ticket in Ohio matched all five white balls and increased the $1 million to $2 million by including the Power Play multiplier for an additional dollar.

In the Double Play® drawing, a ticket in Florida matched the first five numbers drawn to win a $500,000 prize. Double Play is an add-on feature that gives players in select jurisdictions another chance to match their Powerball numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million. Players can add the Double Play feature to their Powerball ticket for an additional $1 per play. Double Play drawings are held after Powerball drawings every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Jan. 1, 2024, by a single ticket in Michigan that matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a grand prize worth $842.4 million. Since then, there have been 29 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed on Powerball.com.

The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.