Top 5 Stories From March 11, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 11, 2024.

1Amber Alert Child Iris Crum Found Safely in Texas

Missing child Iris Crum, 7, smiled after being located safely Sunday in League City, Texas, said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Joseph Duncan. Read more.

2Murfreesboro Police Investigating Shooting Death

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating what led to the shooting death of a man on the morning of Saturday, March 9. Read more

3FBI: Scammers Stole $160 Million From Tennesseans in 2023

Tennessee residents lost more than $160 million to Internet scammers last year, according to a new report released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Read more

4‘Spring Forward’ This Sunday: The Latest Updates on Daylight Saving Time Legislation

Stock Photo

Will this be the last year we ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back’? Read more

5A Look Back at Haynes & Gil’s Hardware

elder's hardware

Things have changed a lot from when Hanes Hardware began on the Square. Read more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here