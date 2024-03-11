Top 5 Stories From March 11, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 11, 2024.
Missing child Iris Crum, 7, smiled after being located safely Sunday in League City, Texas, said Rutherford County Sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Joseph Duncan. Read more.
Murfreesboro Police Department detectives are investigating what led to the shooting death of a man on the morning of Saturday, March 9. Read more
Tennessee residents lost more than $160 million to Internet scammers last year, according to a new report released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Read more
Will this be the last year we ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back’? Read more
Things have changed a lot from when Hanes Hardware began on the Square. Read more