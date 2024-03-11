Missing 22-year-old Man Last Seen on Broadway in Nashville

A Missouri man who was last seen at a downtown Nashville bar is now missing.

Metro Nashville police say Riley Strain, 22, was last seen on Friday, March 8 around 10pm after being kicked out of Luke Bryan’s Bar on Broadway.

Strain has blue eyes and blonde hair and is described as 6 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black/brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots and a black Apple watch.

One of Strain’s friends told police that after he got kicked out, they lost sight of him, WSMV reports. The friends then began to look for him and even attempted to locate him by checking his Snapchat location but were unsuccessful. Strain’s phone was also going to voicemail when friends tried to call him.

If you have any information on Strain’s location, please call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600