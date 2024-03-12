OBITUARY: Lilliane Kambu

Mrs. Lilliane Kambu, age 61, of Smyrna, TN passed away Saturday, March 9, 2024.

She was born in Lemba, Bas-Congo to the late Prospère Makoso Kambu and Marie Tsimba Tsungu.

Mrs. Kambu was of the Catholic faith having attended Holy Family Catholic Church and St. Luke’s Catholic Church. She was the glue who kept everything and everyone together making sure everyone got along.

Mrs. Kambu was big on family and loved to cook for them. She loved music and worship. She was never a stranger to anyone she came across. When she wasn’t working, helping someone, or devoting her time to her children and grandchildren, Mrs. Kambu would spend her time checking on friends and family back home. She often spent quiet time watching and listening to church services on YouTube.

Mrs. Kambu is survived by her children, Candy McKay, Amandine Katera, Natacha Katera, Gracia Katera, and Ravilie Katera; grandchildren, Elijah Sekimonyo, Jeremiah Mayuku, Josiah Zakaria, Aden Sekimonyo, Zion Zleh, Xavier McKay, Mason McKay, and Gianna Katera; siblings, Jean-Paul Kambu and his wife Marthe, Frederick Kambu and his wife Chantal, Joseph Kambu and his wife Benie, Beatrice Kambu and her husband Joseph, and Roger Kambu and his wife Tatiana; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, March 15, 2024 from 3:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 11:00 am at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

