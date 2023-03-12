Daylight Saving Time Starts Sunday, Could This be the Last Year We ‘Spring Forward’?

Daylight saving time starts at 2:00 am on Sunday, March 12th, which means it’s time to ‘spring forward.’

Many are wondering if this could be the last year we ‘spring forward’ and ‘fall back,’ as lawmakers are pushing for an end to the bi-annual changing of the clocks for good.

The Tennessee General Assembly supported the end of daylight saving time. In March of 2022, the Senate unanimously passed a bill, known as the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 to make the change permanent in early November 2023, meaning we would ‘spring forward’ in March of 2023 but not ‘fall back’ in November 2023.

A year later on March 2, 2023, Senator Marco Rubio reintroduced the bill that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent, stating that the ‘ritual of changing time twice a year is stupid.’

However, the bill has continuously stalled in the House. In addition, President Joe Biden has not stated his stance on Daylight Saving Time and the bill would still need his signature to go into effect for most of the U.S.

The U.S. first adopted daylight saving time in 1918 to save oil and electricity during World War I, reports nbcnews. But now, this isn’t the case.

Some lawmakers stated in a press release that ending the practice of re-setting our clocks would bring health benefits, public safety improvements, economic benefits, and even mental health benefits.

A 2011 study found that daylight saving actually cost Indiana households an extra $9 million per year in electricity bills because they spent more on heating and cooling, even though people used lights less, adds nbcnews.

Hawaii and most of Arizona are the only states who do not ‘spring forward’ or ‘fall back.’ Other U.S. territories, like Puerto Rico, follow permanent standard time also.