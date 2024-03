Main Squeeze Juice Company held its ribbon cutting for its location at 804 N. Thompson Lane, Suite 1J in Murfreesboro.

Serving fresh, cold-pressed juices, superfood smoothies, handcrafted bowls and more!

Main Squeeze Juice Company

804 N. Thompson Lane, Suite 1J

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(615) 768-8450

