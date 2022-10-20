Powerball Jackpot Jumps to Estimated $550 Million for October 20th Drawing

The Powerball® jackpot jumped to an estimated $550 million for the next drawing on Saturday, Oct. 22. The jackpot has a cash value of $277.5 million. If a player wins Saturday’s Powerball jackpot, it would be the game’s second-largest jackpot won this year.

The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Wednesday night – white balls: 6, 8, 15, 27, 42 and red Powerball 10. Top winners include two tickets, sold in Michigan and New Jersey, that matched all five white balls to win $1 million each. A second ticket in New Jersey matched all five white balls and doubled the $1 million prize to $2 million by including the Power Play feature for an additional $1 per play. In total, more than 965-thousand tickets won cash prizes totaling more than $12.3 million in Wednesday’s drawing.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and the red Powerball to win a $206.9 million jackpot. Since then, the game has had 33 drawings in a row without a grand prize winner.

In addition to the August 3 jackpot, there have been four other Powerball jackpots won in 2022, including a $632.6 million jackpot hit on January 5 and split by winners in California and Wisconsin; a $185.3 million jackpot won on February 14 in Connecticut; a $473.1 million jackpot won on April 27 in Arizona; and a $366.7 million jackpot won on June 29 in Vermont.

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. Powerball drawings are also live streamed online at Powerball.com.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are prior to federal and jurisdictional taxes. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

Top 10 Powerball Jackpots

1. $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

4. $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD

5. $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA

6. $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY

7. $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

8. $590.5 Million – May 18, 2013 – FL

9. $587.5 Million – Nov. 28, 2012 – AZ, MO

10. $564.1 Million – Feb. 11, 2015 – NC, PR, TX