Thursday, October 20, 2022
Crime

La Vergne Police Looking to Identify Men Involved in Parking Lot Shooting

Press Release
By Press Release
la vergne shooting

Detectives are looking to identify several people involved in a shooting at a La Vergne parking lot earlier this week.

Officers were called to the Walgreens on Murfreesboro Road at Waldron Road on October 16 when one man began shooting at three other men around 9:50 a.m. The other three men left the scene in a white Chevrolet Camero. No one was injured.

Detectives believe there could be multiple witnesses. Anyone with information on the shooting or anyone who can identify the men involved should call Detective Tanner Nokes at (615) 287-8748 or email [email protected].

SourceLa Vergne Police
