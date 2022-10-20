OBITUARY: Wanda Faye Swader

Mrs. Wanda Faye Swader of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, she was 64 years old.

She was born in Smyrna, TN to the late John and Sarah Clark.

Mrs. Swader enjoyed watching I Love Lucy, The Andy Griffith Show, and old western movies. She loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mrs. Swader is survived by her children, Jeremy Clark and his wife Brandy, Chris Swader and his wife Jessica, and Jamie Swader and his wife Fallon; grandchildren, Aaliyah and her husband Auctaveon, Evan and his wife Taylor, Jordyn, Dominic, Sariah, Issac, Isiah, and Jayden; great-granddaughter, A’mani; brothers, Ed Clark and his wife Karen and John Clark and his wife Susan; and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her true love, Francis “Bear” Cox.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

