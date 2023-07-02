Pilgrimage Festival’s Americana Tent to Feature Charlie Worsham & More

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival’s Americana Music Triangle (AMT) tent has become one of the nine-year-old event’s most popular hangouts. That tradition will continue in 2023 as the festival has attracted a record 15 community partners and a wide range of talented performers. The popular “Down Home Church” service will also return.

“The AMT tent has become an iconic part of our festival and a must-see for attendees,” said Pilgrimage Co-Producer Brandt Wood. “It offers a nice respite from the larger stages with an intimate setting that allows festival goers to interact with some of the great music communities in the triangle and also experience great performances up close.”

The Americana Music Triangle was created to showcase the incredible music roots of the triangle between Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans. A Pilgrimage staple, the AMT tent features performances and displays celebrating the genres of music that have emerged from this region. Mike Wolfe and the Antique Archaeology team work alongside the Pilgrimage décor department to create a setting that transports attendees to the Americana Triangle’s Gold Record Road.

Some of the performers scheduled for the AMT tent include The Watson Twins, Bones Owens, People on the Porch, Michael Rix, Charlie Worsham, Tommy Prine, Owensboro Bluegrass Band, Troubadour Blue and more. On Sunday at noon, Pilgrimage will once again open with a church service featuring special guests. SiriusXM personality and Franklin resident Buzz Brainard will once again serve as the emcee.

“There’s nothing like the AMT tent, and we believe this year will be our best ever,” added Wood. “We are also excited about the incredible list of partners who will be on hand to educate and provide travel information about their communities.”

This year, a record number of 15 communities and organizations will be represented: State of Alabama; Huntsville, Alabama; The Shoals; State of Arkansas; Madison, Indiana; Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum (Owensboro, Kentucky); Clarksdale, Mississippi; Cleveland, MS/Grammy Museum; Oxford, Mississippi; Birthplace of Country Music (Bristol, Tennessee), Columbia, Tennessee; Experience TN; Nashville’s Big Backyard/Americana Music Triangle; Visit Franklin; and Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

“Our goal is to preserve the cultural heritage of the Triangle and its municipalities by showcasing history and creating new economic opportunities by bringing these places to our attendees,” said Wood.

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will be held on September 23-24 at the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee. The festival headliners this year include The Lumineers, Zach Bryan, The Black Crowes and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats. The lineup also features crowd-pleasers The Head and The Heart, Ashley McBryde, Luke Grimes and many more!

New this year, Pilgrimage is partnering with Nashville and Franklin hotels to offer travel packages. These include tickets (VIP and General Admission are available), two nights hotel stay, roundtrip transportation and a dedicated on-site event host. The Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville and Franklin Marriott Cool Springs still have availability. Click here for more information.

Pilgrimage is produced by Better than Ezra frontman and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin, W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan. The event has established itself as a music and cultural festival, highlighting area creators of all kinds, including chefs, artisans, jewelers, brewers and more. For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets, visit www.pilgrimagefestival.com.