Wine Spectator Names Local Winners of 2023 Restaurant Awards

Wine Spectator, the world’s leading authority on wine unveiled the winners of the 2023 Restaurant Awards, which honors the world’s best restaurants for wine. This year’s awards program recognizes 3,505 dining destinations from all 50 states in the U.S. and more than 70 countries internationally.

“In a time of technological innovation, restaurants offer the human experience diners are hungry for—listening to their customers and offering personalized experience,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator in a statement. “This annual issue celebrates the places where wine is at the top of that conversation. I’m pleased to congratulate all 3,505 restaurants for their dedication to wine and wine-loving diners.”

Local middle Tennessee restaurants recognized include:

360 Bistro

Audrey

Barcelona Wine Bar

Bourbon Steak

Carne Mare

E3 Chophouse

Jeff Ruby’s

Sojourner at Southall

Yolan

Char

Cork & Cow

Deacon’s New South

Del Frisco’s Grille -Brentwood/Nashville

Eddie V’s

Etch

Halls Chophouse

Josephine

Marsh House

Morton’s

Perry’s Steakhouse

Red Pony Restaurant

STK

The Palm Nashville

Twelve Thirty Club

Trattoria II Mulino

Find the complete list for Tennessee here. Launched in 1981, the Restaurant Awards represent the world’s only program focused exclusively on restaurant wine service. They are assigned on three levels: the Award of Excellence, the Best of Award of Excellence and the Grand Award, with 2,001; 1,411 and 93 winners this year in each respective category.

Included in Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue: a favorable forecast for restaurants—how today’s restaurants are staffing up, refreshing their menus and increasing their wine offerings creatively to engage their customers. The Restaurant Awards issue, which features chef and restaurateur Thomas Keller on the cover, becomes available to readers July 11th.