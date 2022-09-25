Sunday, September 25, 2022
PHOTOS: Day 1 of Pilgrimage Festival 2022 Featured Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Lennon Stella & More

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
Pilgrimage Music and Arts Festival kicked off on Saturday at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The five stages provided hours of music throughout the day with performances by Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Butch Walker, Texas Hill, and more.

For over five years, the festival has proven to be a place to hear music from new artists, see artists who are a true classic, and learn about the Americana Triangle while entertaining the kids. It’s truly a unique festival.

Take a look at photos from day one of the festival. Pilgrimage continues Sunday, September 25.

Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
