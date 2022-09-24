Saturday, September 24, 2022
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 18, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 18 to September 23.

Cheatham County Source

  • How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville
    The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million. Read more.

  • 6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – September 19, 2022
    One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 19 – September 25, 2022. Read more.

  • Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Music on Main in Downtown Ashland City This October
    The Town of Ashland City will host the 7th Annual Music on Main Festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm. Read more.

