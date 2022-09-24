Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: September 18, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from September 18 to September 23.
Cheatham County Source
How to Win the HGTV Oasis House in Nashville
The winner of the sweepstakes will receive the brand new, fully furnished HGTV Urban Oasis® home, as well as a Mercedes-Benz C-Class and $50,000 from Ally, a grand prize package valued at over $1.3 million. Read more.
6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week – September 19, 2022
One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 19 – September 25, 2022. Read more.
Don’t Miss the 7th Annual Music on Main in Downtown Ashland City This October
The Town of Ashland City will host the 7th Annual Music on Main Festival on Saturday, October 1, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club to Open in East Nashville
Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club, a 93-room hotel, located in East Nashville home to the previous Field House Jones building located at 811 Main Street just 1.5 miles from Downtown Nashville is opening November 1, 2022. Read more.
Nashville Dump Truck Driver Dies in Williamson County Crash on I-65
According to WSMV and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 70-year-old James Baker of Nashville died in Tuesday’s crash on I-65 in Williamson County. Read more.
Woman Dead Following Apparent Murder-Suicide at a Nashville Home
Homicide Unit detectives are investigating an apparent murder-suicide involving gunfire inside a home in the 2000 block of 20th Avenue South. Read more.
Dickson County Source
Get Your Tickets For The Dickson County Farm To Table Dinner
It is that time again! Don’t miss the Farm To Table Dinner being held on September 23 at 7 pm. Read more.
Former Renaissance Center to Become Wonders Center & Science Museum
When the Renaissance Center opened in Dickson in 1999, it was a unique haven for those interested in the arts and sciences all under one roof. Read more.
Wynonna Judd to Speak Out about the Death of her Mother, Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd will speak out about the death of her mother, Naomi Judd this weekend on CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Read more.
Maury County Source
Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week 5
The Middle Tennessee Source MVP for week five is Mt. Pleasant Quarterback Nick Brown. Read more.
Man Airlifted After Falling 12 Feet from Roof of Ultium Battery Plant in Spring Hill
A man was airlifted after falling 12 feet from the roof of Ultium Battery Plant in Spring Hill, reports WKRN. Read more.
Explore Over 30 Spring Hill Businesses With the 2022 Think, Shop, Explore Local Passport
The Spring Hill Chamber launched its 2022 Think, Shop, Explore Local Passport presented by Groove Life, a program that encourages residents to get out and visit various businesses through October 21, 2022. Read more.
Robertson County Source
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
Tennessee High School Football Scoreboard
Check out our live high school football scoreboard. Read more.
Robertson County Schools’ Nursing Coordinator Elected as President of TN Association of School Nurses
Robertson County Schools’ Nursing Coordinator Amber Hester was recently elected as president of the Tennessee Association of School Nurses. Read more.
Rutherford Source
- Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Detected in Tennessee
A strain of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has sickened a poultry flock in West Tennessee. Read more.
- Smyrna BBQ Restaurant Owner Arrested for Tax Evasion, Theft & Money Laundering
The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Scharneitha Britton, owner, of Kinfolks BBQ, in Smyrna. Read more.
- Four Tennessee College Football Teams Get Recognized by FCS National Rankings
The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) is a part of the NCAA Division I but represents the lower level of competition in the country’s highest level of college football. Read more.
Sumner County Source
Hendersonville Woman Killed in 2-Vehicle Collision on Bakertown Road
September 17, 2022 – The woman killed in Saturday’s 11 a.m. two-vehicle collision in the 300 block of Bakertown Road is identified as Iliana Lara, 24, of Hendersonville. Read more.
Brunch and Charcuterie Restaurant Opens in Gallatin
Bless Your Heart (BYH) Brunch + Boards, a new brunch and charcuterie restaurant, is open in Gallatin at 101 W Franklin Street. Read more.
Experiential Entertainment Venue Coming to Nashville Yards
A 48,000 square-foot experiential cinema and entertainment destination will open at Nashville Yards. Read more.
Williamson Source
Jack in the Box in Franklin Has Closed
The fast food restaurant has boarded up all of the windows. There was no note on the door announcing its closure. Read more.
Suspects Walk Out of Westhaven Kroger With Cart Full of Booze
They loaded shopping carts with booze and then walked out of the Westhaven Kroger without paying. Read more.
Coffee & Coconuts in Franklin to be Converted into Honest Coffee Roasters
Coffee & Coconuts, located at 4000 Hughes Crossing in Franklin’s Berry Farms community, is under new management. Honest Coffee Roasters, which opened a location at The Factory in Franklin in 2015, announced that the Berry Farms coffee shop will transition into Honest Coffee Roasters. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Riverbend Prisoner Charged with Murder of Another State Inmate
A state prison inmate has been charged with murdering another prisoner, following an investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Read more.
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics Hosts Groundbreaking for Lebanon Location
Hughston Clinic Orthopaedics hosted a Groundbreaking Ceremony on September 16th to celebrate their new 20,000 square feet Lebanon location scheduled to open in October 2023. Read more.
NESCO Resource Ribbon Cutting
NESCO Resource hosted a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on September 13th to celebrate their new business in Lebanon. Read more.