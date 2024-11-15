Papa Murphy’s Introduces New Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza

This November, Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza , the nation’s largest take-and-bake pizza brand with over 1,000 locations, is adding an exciting twist to its menu with the debut of the new Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza. Available systemwide starting November 13, customers can take home this delicious new pizza, unlike anything else available on the market. Baked hot and fresh at home, Papa Murphy’s new Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza comes out of the oven with perfectly gooey, melty stuffed crust ready to be enjoyed right away.

Papa Murphy’s Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza will be offered on the “Create Your Own” menu platform, starting at $13.99 ($15.99 in California and $16.99 in Arkansas) for a one-topping pizza, with additional toppings available for a small charge. Fans of the brand’s signature pizzas can also upgrade to the stuffed crust version for a $3 upcharge, taking the classic flavors to new heights.

Papa Murphy’s Cheesy Stuffed Crust Pizza is crafted with the brand’s signature scratch-made dough with a hand-braided crust stuffed with mozzarella cheese. This, combined with fresh, flavorful toppings, creates the high-quality, crave-worthy pizza Papa Murphy’s is known for, ready to bake and enjoy at home.

Source: Papa Murphy’s

