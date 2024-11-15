OBITUARY: Amber Britt

Mrs. Amber Dawn Britt, age 43, of Byrdstown, TN passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2024. She was born in Winchester, TN to Devin Storie and Laura Kennedy. Amber was a 1998 graduate of Pickett County High School. She was an avid reader taking in romance novels and mysteries. She could then easily recall details of what she had read. Amber enjoyed sewing and spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren.

Amber is survived by her husband, Willie Britt; children, Emma Ray Denney, Brendan Britt, Laura Grace Britt, Joseph Britt, William Britt, Cindi Britt, Courtney Britt, and Chancelor Britt; many grandchildren; father, Devin Storie and his wife Donna; siblings, Tiffany Upchurch and Devin “Bubba” Storie and his wife Sarah; and nephew, Lukah Upchurch. She was preceded in death by her mother, Laura Kennedy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.